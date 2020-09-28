PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 413 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $480,346.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,025.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,039,965.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.