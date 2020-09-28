PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 6,330 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of ACC opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.