PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7,771.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novocure by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Novocure by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novocure alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 50,868 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $5,253,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,107 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,722 shares of company stock worth $15,602,582. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $106.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.