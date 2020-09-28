PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,490.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 585,946 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI opened at $32.00 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

