PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after acquiring an additional 309,218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 179.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after buying an additional 1,457,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 254,529 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,160,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

