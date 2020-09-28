PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,743 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Farmers National Banc worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 740.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 128.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 101,615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 324.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 89,672 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 408,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 57,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.