Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $30.98 on Monday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.