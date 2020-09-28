Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,808 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.