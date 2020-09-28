Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

