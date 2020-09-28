Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,272 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 65.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.51 and a quick ratio of 48.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

