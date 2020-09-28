Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Mattel worth $10,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after buying an additional 2,142,913 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 813,716 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Mattel by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 572,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 481,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mattel by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,004 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

MAT opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.60. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

