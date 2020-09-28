Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $109,984,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 26.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,903,502 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter worth $28,360,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,262 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.81.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.