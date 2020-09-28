Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Banner worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 245,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

BANR opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

