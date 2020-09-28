Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 521,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 491,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,667.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 353,615 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,776,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 646,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 292,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,069.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 220,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 201,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.46 per share, with a total value of $100,567.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

