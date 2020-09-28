Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MaxLinear by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 946,901 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 528,670 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

