Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Rent-A-Center worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

