Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,236 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Semtech worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,195. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $51.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

