Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Valvoline by 44.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $19.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $614,494. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

