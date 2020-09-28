Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at $201,489,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at $88,875,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $85.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 716.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

