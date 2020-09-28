Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,338 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSC. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10.

