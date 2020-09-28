Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

PKB opened at $34.72 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.