Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 237,885 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

AMC stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

