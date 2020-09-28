Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,379 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MFA. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MFA FINL INC/SH from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered MFA FINL INC/SH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn purchased 37,500 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $100,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 171,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,939.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $2.66 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA FINL INC/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.