Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $29.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

