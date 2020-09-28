Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $56,000 Holdings in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carter Bank and Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 1,846.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bank and Trust Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

