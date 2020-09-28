Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $88,000 Stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caleres were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Caleres by 5,295.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 32.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Caleres stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

