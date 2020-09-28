Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $58,000 in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

ALTA stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.34. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million.

In other Alterola Biotech news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Alterola Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $75,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of Alterola Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $86,969.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21 shares of company stock valued at $433 and sold 39,934 shares valued at $819,472.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Alterola Biotech Company Profile

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

