Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $58,000 in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. GlycoMimetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

