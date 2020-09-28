Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Express were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 294.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 640,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 478,277 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Express by 31.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 74,725 shares in the last quarter.

EXPR opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Express in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

