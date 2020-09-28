Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

VGR stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, EVP Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 426,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,292.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 over the last 90 days. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

