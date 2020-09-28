Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 324 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 245,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 132.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 75,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 104.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.08.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

