Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after buying an additional 459,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 381,422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 128.1% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 155,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87,609 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

