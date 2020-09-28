Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,020,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 531,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Shares of RETA opened at $93.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.