Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 933,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,890,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 792,480 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 676,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

