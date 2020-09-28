Reviewing Noah (NYSE:NOAH) & Focus Financial Partners (NYSE:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Focus Financial Partners and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 1 1 11 0 2.77 Noah 0 0 1 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $38.36, indicating a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Noah.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 1.80 -$12.87 million $2.15 14.66 Noah $253.09 million 6.11 $119.10 million $2.41 10.47

Noah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Noah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 0.92% 24.16% 7.32% Noah 30.64% 13.41% 11.05%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Noah on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

