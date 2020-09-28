Reviewing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $133.96 million 8.69 $16.88 million $0.62 68.18 Rimini Street $281.05 million 0.81 $17.53 million $0.25 13.16

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of TechTarget shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TechTarget and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential downside of 22.52%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.36%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than TechTarget.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 11.90% 9.86% 6.79% Rimini Street -4.06% -8.92% 11.48%

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TechTarget beats Rimini Street on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

