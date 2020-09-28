Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Robert Half International worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Robert Half International by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,268,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,639,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 498,787 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $52.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

