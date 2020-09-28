Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,751 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,971,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $90.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 347,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $27,358,291.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,959,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,752,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $693,357.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,811,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,663,417 shares of company stock valued at $130,420,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.