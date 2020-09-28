Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Arvinas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 9.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. Arvinas Inc has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

