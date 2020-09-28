Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 521,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 491,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,667.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 353,615 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,776,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 646,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after acquiring an additional 292,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,069.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 220,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 201,293 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.25 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

