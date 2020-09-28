Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply by 172.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth $86,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $40.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HDS shares. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In other news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

