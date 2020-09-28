Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,866,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.97 per share, with a total value of $31,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,378.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

