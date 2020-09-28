Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Regal Beloit by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

