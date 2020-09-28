Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $40.97 on Monday. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

