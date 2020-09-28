Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,201 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 155.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perspecta by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter worth $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRSP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.