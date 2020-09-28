Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 10,157 Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSG opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average is $176.80.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

