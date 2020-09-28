Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 83,567 Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,567 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Matador Resources Co has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.