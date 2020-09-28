Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 7,873 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,716,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after buying an additional 250,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,746,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,989,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $238.03 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.76 and its 200 day moving average is $192.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $1,364,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,583 shares of company stock worth $71,545,045. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.