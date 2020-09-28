Sei Investments Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $168.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $186.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.