Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

